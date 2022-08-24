First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $53,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

