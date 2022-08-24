Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 206,214 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,214 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRONW opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.
