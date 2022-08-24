Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

