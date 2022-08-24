Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

