Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,867 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.