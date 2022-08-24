Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.53% of Tripadvisor worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.