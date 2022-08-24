Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.