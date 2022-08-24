Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Down 2.2 %

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.