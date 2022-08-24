Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $165.25 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $165,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

RGA opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

