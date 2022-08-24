Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 51,575 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,695,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $202,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

