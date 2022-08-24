Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 26,854 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $156,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Align Technology by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 189,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,811,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $252.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.32 and a 200 day moving average of $341.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.