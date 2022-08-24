Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $190.58 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $190,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $372.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

