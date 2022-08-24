Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 319,928 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $214,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

