Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $189,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 664,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,742,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE BURL opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $351.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

