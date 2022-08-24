Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 164,725 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $174,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.