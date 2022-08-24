Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 959,019 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 959,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $158,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $21,186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 831,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

