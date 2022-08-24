Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $232,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $54,897,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DNB opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

