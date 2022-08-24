State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,958 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

