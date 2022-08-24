Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 70,107 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $202,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

