Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,282.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,299.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

