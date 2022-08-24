Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 599,615 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $228,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,016,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 433,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $21,400,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

