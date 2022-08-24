Wolfe Research Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to “Outperform”

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.95.

AVB opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

