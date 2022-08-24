Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.60. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

