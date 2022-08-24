Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,371 shares of company stock worth $77,215,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

