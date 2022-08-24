State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $232.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

