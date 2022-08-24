Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.