Raymond James & Associates Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $45,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

BATS EFV opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

