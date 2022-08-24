Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,186 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $46,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

