Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

