Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VBK opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $223.87.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
