Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

