Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $50,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $191.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.