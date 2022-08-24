Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

