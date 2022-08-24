Raymond James & Associates Purchases 74,513 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $51,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

