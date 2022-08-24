Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Edison International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

