Raymond James & Associates Has $54.78 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $164,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,041,000 after purchasing an additional 220,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 527,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.