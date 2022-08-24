Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

