Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average is $276.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

