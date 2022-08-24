Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 473 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

ALLY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

