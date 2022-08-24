Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $31,930,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

