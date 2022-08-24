3,579 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,733,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,098,000 after buying an additional 186,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of EHC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

