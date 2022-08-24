3,037 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

