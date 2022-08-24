Twin Tree Management LP Sells 24,128 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

