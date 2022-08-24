Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

EPR stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

