Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $624,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,664.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

