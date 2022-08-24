JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 327,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Phillips 66 worth $305,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,550,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

