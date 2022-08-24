Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

