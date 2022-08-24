55I LLC Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

