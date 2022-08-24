JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.37% of Hologic worth $263,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

