Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,800 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

RMBS opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

